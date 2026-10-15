MTC ‘cancels’ tender for 1,000 AC e-buses, cites administrative reasons

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Wednesday cancelled its tender to procure and operate 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses, citing administrative reasons. A senior transport department official said the tender was cancelled due to a miscommunication and the cancellation order will be revoked.

Meanwhile, its tender for another 220 electric buses failed to attract any bids, further delaying plans to expand its electric bus fleet. The developments come amid repeated postponements of tenders floated by MTC to procure and operate 1,520 electric buses under the gross cost contract (GCC) model.

The 1,000-bus tender was one of three floated in February and March. The second one was for 220 AC electric buses comprising 150 five-metre micro buses and 70 seven-metre buses, which failed to draw any bids. The bids for 300 seven-metre AC electric buses are scheduled to be opened on October 16.

The transport department had cancelled tenders for 500 electric buses intended to be operated in other cities a few months ago.