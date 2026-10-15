North East monsoon to start in TN today, two die in lightning strike

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is set to commence in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with widespread rain forecast across the state through the week. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the state.

With 91 mm, Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Wednesday, while Karaikal received 76 mm. Meanwhile, two farm workers were killed in a lightning strike near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga.

According to police, A Savuriammal (47) and A Periyakaruppi (65), both residents of Thiruvallur village, had gone for agricultural work when they were caught in the rain. They took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them, killing both on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region and a trough extending from the region towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast are influencing rainfall over the state, sources said.

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.