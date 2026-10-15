North East monsoon to start in TN today, two die in lightning strike

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is set to commence in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with widespread rain forecast across the state through the week. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the state.
With 91 mm, Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Wednesday, while Karaikal received 76 mm. Meanwhile, two farm workers were killed in a lightning strike near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga.
According to police, A Savuriammal (47) and A Periyakaruppi (65), both residents of Thiruvallur village, had gone for agricultural work when they were caught in the rain. They took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them, killing both on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region and a trough extending from the region towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast are influencing rainfall over the state, sources said.
The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Heavy rain may lash Chennai tomorrow
Heavy rain is also forecast in the northern districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet, as well as the Cauvery delta region and Puducherry. On Friday, heavy rainfall is likely in many districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and the delta districts. Rainfall is expected to continue over parts of TN until October 20.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places across TN, Puducherry and Karaikal during the seven-day forecast period. Chennai received its first showers after a prolonged dry spell on Wednesday, offering much-needed relief from the persistent heat.
Chennai’s Meenambakkam observatory recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall, while Nungambakkam received 1.5 mm. Among other locations, Vazhapaadi in Salem recorded 52 mm, Manapparai in Tiruchy 42.5 mm, Kulithalai in Karur 32.5 mm and West Tambaram in Chengalpattu 30.5 mm, according to automatic rain gauge readings.