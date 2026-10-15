Private bus operators in TN plan trip cuts as Vetri Payanam hits revenue

PERAMBALUR/TIRUCHY: Citing loss of revenue ever since the Vettri Payanan scheme was rolled out on October 2, private bus operators in Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts say they may cut down services during lean hours and possibly reduce workforce of the government does not help them by reducing road tax and giving them subsidy.

D R Dharmaraj, president of the Tiruchy Private Bus Operators Association and state secretary of the Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu, said the federation has sought extension of Vettri Payanam to private buses as government will compensate for tickets. Alternatively, it has proposed limiting Vetri Payanam buses to 30% of services in each route, restricting eligibility to women below the poverty line, or introducing Aadhaar-linked Vettri Payanam ID cards to beneficiaries.

Dharmaraj added that nearly three lakh families dependent on the private sector across Tamil Nadu are affected by Vettri Payanam.

In Perambalur, operators said passenger numbers had fallen from around 120 per trip to 35-40, with nearly 90% of passengers now being men. Speaking to TNIE, D Ramkumar, a member of the Perambalur Bus Operators Association, said government buses were scheduled just five minutes before or after private services, prompting passengers to choose free travel.