Rare owl collapses on Tirupattur road due to heat exhaustion & injury, rescued

TIRUPATTUR: An Indian rock eagle-owl (Bubo bengalensis) -- a highly protected species -- that allegedly collapsed from a minor injury and scorching heat near Islamiah College on Vaniyambadi Bypass Road in Tirupattur was rescued by a group of nature enthusiasts on Tuesday.

Spotting the collapsed bird on the road, the enthusiasts, including Vadivel Subramaniam, Sethuraman, Lakshmanan, Ravindran and Arul Ganesh, provided water to the owl, moved it to shade, and alerted forest officials.

Personnel from the Vaniyambadi forest department took custody of the owl and administered first aid. After its condition improved later in the evening, the bird was released into a forest area near the Vaniyambadi Forest Range Office campus in Thekkupattu rain forest area.

“There is a severe scarcity of water in forests, forcing birds to venture into towns in search of it. The owl may have collapsed on the road due to intense heat and dehydration,” he said. Sethuraman said birds in forests and hills are increasingly facing challenges gaining access to water.



Highly protected species

Regionally known as Kazhugu Aanthai, the Indian rock eagle-owl is larger in size than the common owl species. It has bright yellow eyes and two prominent ear tufts, resembling horns. It is generally found in rocky terrain and hilly forests.

Vaniyambadi Forest Ranger Mohamad Ali told TNIE that the Indian rock eagle-owl is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which affords it the highest level of legal protection. Forest officials noted that the species plays an important ecological role by preying on rats and other animals that can damage crops.