Stalin backs CJP, Dipke thanks DMK chief for support

CHENNAI: Amid questions from the Congress over DMK’s silence on INDIA bloc’s protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and demands for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday extended support to the CJP protesters arrested by the police, offering them legal representation and assistance.

Responding to Stalin’s post, CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke thanked the DMK president for speaking out against the “illegal arrest” of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

In a post on X, Stalin questioned the arrests of young activists Ranka and Das, asking how many protesters the government could detain and how many young voices BJP could silence.

“The more young people they jail, the more ordinary citizens, with no political affiliation, will take to the streets and show them the true power of the people,” Stalin said, expressing solidarity with the two activists.

He added that the DMK was ready to provide them with all necessary legal representation and support.

Stalin’s assurance and Abhijeet’s reply come amid questions from TNCC president and MP Manickam Tagore over DMK’s absence from INDIA bloc’s protest in Delhi against Gyanesh Kumar.

Tagore had questioned why none of the 22 DMK MPs participated in the protest and asked whether there was a “secret understanding” between DMK and BJP.

Meanwhile, VCK has also joined the legal challenge against the Election Commission of India and the election commissioners, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 11 other leaders, including the petitioner, filing a case in the Supreme Court. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on October 15.