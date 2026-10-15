Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK joins INDIA bloc protest against CEC for first time in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, joined a protest in Chennai on Thursday for the first time, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc organised the protest over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

The “Protect Democracy” protest was organised by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), with representatives of all seven constituent parties taking part. The demonstration comes amid continuing protests in the national capital over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls.

TVK’s participation marks its first involvement in a campaign to remove the CEC since the party joined the INDIA bloc on October 3.

Among those present were TVK leader and School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, VCK leader SS Balaji expressed confidence that justice and democracy would prevail, while referring to TVK’s participation in the INDIA bloc.

“When the CJP raised their voice against Dharmendra Pradhan for his resignation, it came out very soon... At the end of the day, justice prevails, and democracy wins. You have several national parties in the INDIA bloc. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the number of parties is limited, and they (the TVK) have expressed their interest in joining the Tamil Nadu INDIA bloc... When the INDIA bloc meets at the national level, they will give their consent to the official entry of the TVK, but the TVK has joined the INDIA bloc...” he said.