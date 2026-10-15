TN Left leaders demand accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar; urge people from the state to join the protest

Calling for Kumar’s immediate removal, Shanmugam alleged that the Election Commission had become a “puppet” in the hands of the ruling party.

He claimed that 13.5 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls and alleged that the exercise was a systematic attempt to disenfranchise specific sections of society, including Muslims and marginalised communities, under the pretext of removing ineligible voters.

He urged the INDIA bloc and the people of Tamil Nadu to join the protest movement, calling for statewide demonstrations in solidarity with the students protesting in Delhi and to defend the democratic principle of “one person, one vote”.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to speak out against what he termed an injustice. He said the Chief Minister, as a representative of the Tamil people, had the influence to raise the issue and press for corrective action.

Veerapandian called for political intervention to protect democratic rights, invoking the legacy of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, who helped shape the country’s democratic foundations.

He also expressed disappointment with the judiciary, citing a Supreme Court case in which, he alleged, the focus had been on minor clerical errors rather than the larger concerns surrounding voter disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from PTI)