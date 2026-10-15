TN to hike Udangudi plant capacity by 560 MW to shore up power production

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved a proposal to increase the overall capacity of the Udangudi supercritical thermal power project by 560 MW to 4,520 MW by upgrading the four units planned under Stages II and III from 660 MW to 800 MW each, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, the minister said planning for the expansion had begun, stressing the need to increase the state’s own power generation capacity. The project could take six to seven years to complete, he added.

The Udangudi project was initially planned in three stages, each comprising two 660 MW units, taking the total installed capacity to 3,960 MW (6x660 MW).

The first 660 MW unit under Stage I achieved the required Commercial Operation Declaration (COD) standards in September, while work on the second unit is under way. With the proposed revision, the combined capacity of the four units under Stages II and III will increase from 2,640 MW (4x660 MW) to 3,200 MW (4x800 MW).

The board has also approved floating tenders for the projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) will appoint a consultancy agency through the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) to prepare the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR), besides carrying out surveys and investigations.