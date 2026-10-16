After 4 months of repair, Tiruchy's old Cauvery bridge reopened for traffic

TIRUCHY: Motorists heaved a sigh of relief as traffic on the old high-level bridge on the Cauvery near Odathurai resumed on Thursday after NHAI completed the maintenance work, which began in June.

Though officials had planned to complete the work within the stipulated time, considering the heavy traffic congestion in the city, the work took an additional 15 days to finish.

The city roads are already facing severe congestion due to an increase in the number of vehicles and the closure of bridges for construction. With puja holidays and Deepavali approaching, road users expressed happiness over the resumption of traffic on the bridge. Located on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, the 675-metre-long bridge is a crucial link for easing traffic congestion in the city.

Considering its importance, the NHAI commenced maintenance work in late June after diverting vehicular traffic to the new bridge located adjacent to the old structure. The maintenance work was carried out at a cost of Rs 10 crore and included the replacement of 120 bearings and 16 strip-seal expansion joints, plastering, painting and relaying of footpaths on both sides. The work was undertaken as advised by an expert team from IIT-Madras after inspecting the 63-year-old bridge, constructed in 1963.