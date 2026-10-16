All schools in Tamil Nadu must have vending machine to provide free sanitary pads

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has ordered all schools across the state to provide free biodegradable, compostable sanitary pads through vending machines and set up dedicated Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) corners.

The guidelines are issued in compliance with the Supreme Court’s rulings in Dr. Jaya Thakur vs Union of India & Others and the National Menstrual Hygiene Policy, which aims to ensure adolescent girl students no longer miss classes due to lack of basic hygiene facilities.

Under the order, institutions must dispense free, biocompatible napkins directly through vending machines installed inside girls’ toilets. Where automated machines cannot be installed, a designated school authority must ensure seamless, stigma-free supply.

The directive places heavy emphasis on barrier-free physical infrastructure. Schools are required to maintain functional, gender-segregated restrooms equipped with running water, soap, and handwashing setups at all times.