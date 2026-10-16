CM Joseph Vijay must visit grocery shops to know people’s price pangs: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the rising prices of essential commodities, asking him to visit a local grocery shop to understand the hardships faced by people.

In a social media post, Stalin said the CM who travels to London, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh should also visit a local grocery shop and hear people’s concerns over rising prices.

“Let him go... He should also make a trip to a local grocery shop and find out about the rise in prices,” Stalin said, adding that the CM should not rely on the food minister for information as he would claim that everything was “normal”.

Meanwhile, party general secretary Durai Murugan questioned the transparency of Vijay’s recent visit to Andhra Pradesh to discuss inter-state water issues. The state government had said the two chief ministers discussed Krishna water sharing and the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project.

However, Durai Murugan pointed out that the group photograph released after the meeting did not feature the state’s water resources department secretary or other officials, while Vijay’s advisers and ministers were present.

He questioned the role of Vijay’s adviser Vishnu Reddy in the meeting and asked why the Water Resources Department secretary was absent. Durai Murugan also wondered whether the visit was intended to discuss the alleged movement of industrial investments worth Rs 4.42 lakh crore from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh since the TVK government assumed office.