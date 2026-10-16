CM Vijay inaugurates Periyar knowledge centre in Coimbatore

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inaugurated the 'Periyar Arivulagam' and Science Centre, spread across seven acres on Dr Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore

The Rs 300 crore project (including Rs 245 crore for construction, Rs 50 crore for books, besides e-books) was conceptualised and initiated by the previous DMK government to serve as a knowledge centre. Named after the social reformer "Periyar" E V Ramasamy, the 8-storey facility was built to serve as a destination for education, scientific learning, and research.

Hours before the formal inauguration of the facility, DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin posted a video on social media and stated that the project was the brainchild of his "Dravidian model government".

"What does it matter who opens it? Does the pride lie in inaugurating it? The true pride is in planning and creating something unique. That pride belongs to the DMK forever," Stalin said.

Chief Minister Vijay, who arrived here from Chennai by a special flight, held a roadshow on Avinashi Road to Gandhipuram ahead of the inauguration of the Centre. He traversed about 11.4 km from the Coimbatore International Airport to the venue of the function in Gandhipuram.

Massive crowds of TVK party workers and residents lined up along the Avinashi Road to welcome him. Police personnel have set up heavy barricades across Peelamedu, Avinashi Road, and Gandhipuram. A strict drone-flying ban is actively enforced along the entire stretch.

The chief minister later arrived at the Periyar Arivulagam campus on Dr Nanjappa Road, where he was accorded a warm reception.