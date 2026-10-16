Ex-minister Krishnamurthy says EPS ready for talks with rebels; 90 CVS supporters lose posts

CHENNAI: Amid speculation that AIADMK is heading for another crisis as it prepares to celebrate its 55th foundation day, former minister Agri S S Krishnamurthy on Thursday struck a conciliatory note. He said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is ready to accommodate dissenting voices and that functionaries like CVe Shanmugam (CVS) can meet him and convey their views.

The statement comes against the backdrop of Palaniswami relieving around 90 functionaries, who are believed to be supporters of former minister CVe Shanmugam, from their party posts.

“To protect the party and restore its rule in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK general secretary is willing to make any sacrifice and take everyone along,” Krishnamurthy told reporters outside the Lok Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar about the alleged remark by Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan that 15 more functionaries would join TVK soon.

Dismissing speculation about differences within the AIADMK, Krishnamurthy said there are no problems in the party, which is functioning in a disciplined manner under Palaniswami’s leadership.

When asked about the rival group’s demand, he said Palaniswami would convene the general council meeting of the AIADMK at an appropriate time. Krishnamurthy said six AIADMK legislators had allegedly been lured away by the TVK and subsequently made to resign, necessitating bye-elections in Tamil Nadu.