IPS officer from Tiruvannamalai booked for dowry harassment

PUDUCHERRY: The All Women Police Station in Puducherry registered a dowry harassment case on Tuesday against an IPS officer and his mother following a complaint by his wife, who alleged that the duo demanded a house worth Rs 50 lakh as dowry and subjected her to harassment.

Subash (39), a native of Keezharunai, in Tiruvannamalai district, was promoted to Indian Police Service (IPS-AGMUT) a few months ago and is currently posted in Delhi.

He married Arunya (36), a postgraduate in Computer Technology from Nerinjipettai, in 2024, when he was serving as a Deputy Commandant in the Indian Reserve Battalion of the Puducherry Police.

In her complaint dated July 11, 2026, Arunya alleged that her family had promised to give 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery at the time of marriage but could provide only six sovereigns, assuring that the remaining jewellery would be given later.

Arunya further alleged that Subash and his mother, Sulochana, subsequently demanded a house worth `50 lakh as dowry, harassed her and sent her back to her parent’s home.

Following an inquiry, the complaint was referred to the Dowry Prohibition Officer for further investigation. After receiving the officer’s inquiry report and obtaining authorisation from senior officers, the case was registered.