No decline in Aavin milk procurement: Minister C Vijayalakshmi

TIRUCHY: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development C Vijayalakshmi on Thursday refuted reports that there was a decline in Aavin’s milk procurement across the state in the recent months.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of ice cream candy, curd, full cream milk in 500 ml packs at Aavin, Tiruchy, Vijayalakshmi said the procurement volume had increased significantly after the state government announced a hike in the procurement price.

“Across the state, Aavin procures around 32 lakh litres of milk from farmers every day. I hope the daily procurement volume will increase by another three lakh litres in the near future,” she said. Vijayalakshmi also clarified that there were no plans to increase the prices of Aavin products.

While stating about launching of new products at the unit in Tiruchy, she said the union had not previously produced full-cream milk in 500 ml packets. It had been producing milk in 125 ml, 250 ml and one-litre packets. To meet public demand, the union had now introduced full-cream milk in 500 ml packets at Rs 50. “Aavin Tiruchy unit had so far been producing cup ice creams and has now introduced mango candy at Rs 15 and curd at Rs 5,” Vijayalakshmi said.

When asked about the allegations by dairy farmers that cooperative milk producers’ unions were deducting Rs 2 to Rs 3 from the procurement price of Rs 44 per litre towards administrative expenses and bonuses for union members, Vijayalakshmi said, “Only Rs 1 is being deducted towards insurance for the members and not for bonuses.”