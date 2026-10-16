Patients flag frequent breakdown of 108 ambulances in Madurai, raise concerns

MADURAI: Patients and their relatives raise concerns over the sudden breakdown of 108 ambulances during emergency trips to hospitals in Madurai over the last six months, alleging that poor maintenance of the vehicles could put lives at risk.

Rajeswari, a relative of a patient, said, “My father experienced chest pain three months back, and after calling the 108 ambulance service, we were taken to Thiruparankundram Government Hospital, which is only 4 km away. However, during the journey, we noticed that the vehicle was shaking more than usual. Initially, we did not consider this a serious issue, but later we discovered that the vehicle had not been properly serviced.”

A 108 ambulance driver also recalled an incident in May, when his vehicle developed a mechanical issue while transporting a patient from Vadipatti to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. He added that a mechanic friend later identified several issues, including low transmission fluid, a malfunctioning shifter interlock, a worn cable and a faulty clutch. These problems were largely attributed to a lack of maintenance. Despite raising complaints to the service association, no maintenance was done, he alleged.

Former COITU-108 Ambulance Workers Union (Madurai) president T Sivakumar said vehicle wobbling, breakdowns and engine failures were caused by the lack of regular maintenance and servicing.