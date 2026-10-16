PhD guide demands Rs 1 lakh bribe from research scholar in Tirunelveli, suspended

TIRUNELVELI: An assistant professor of a government-aided college, who is also a PhD guide, has been placed under suspension by the college administration on Thursday for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe from a research scholar to approve his research work.

The professor was identified as J Leelavathy of a government-aided autonomous college. The college administration placed her under suspension on Thursday after both the college and university administrations had initiated an inquiry.

The complainant, B Adithya, a doctoral scholar in commerce, has submitted an audio recording as evidence. His father had earlier said that the administration attempted to cover up the issue and was not willing to take action against the guide despite submission of proof.