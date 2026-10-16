Rain lashes several Tamil Nadu districts as monsoon sets in

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received widespread rainfall as the northeast monsoon commenced on Thursday, with overnight showers reported in several locations and more rain forecast across the state over the next few days.

During the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, Thogamalai in Karur and Thiruvengadu in Mayiladuthurai received 11 cm rainfall each. Panapakkam in Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Tarangambadi and Maruthampallam in Mayiladuthurai, and Elupatti in Tiruchirappalli received 9 cm rainfall each.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, the Agro-Meteorological Observatory at Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari recorded 7.95 cm, while Karaikal received 5.6 cm rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts on October 16, with heavy-rain warnings continuing in some districts through October 21.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of the state. In Chennai, the RMC has forecast moderate rainfall, with maximum temperatures expected to remain around 33-34 degree Celsius.

Lightning strike kills worker

A 25-year-old construction worker, Sheikh Kismoth, from West Bengal was killed in a lightning strike in Kuthanoor village near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday night. Another worker, identified as Raju (24), sustained injuries.

The lightning struck the two workers while they were laying tiles on the first floor of a house in Kuthanoor.