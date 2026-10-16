Remove obscene content against DMK leaders on social media: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police to take appropriate action to immediately remove the obscene and false contents posted on social media slandering certain DMK leaders and their family members. The direction was issued by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing a petition filed by S Natarajan, an advocate belonging to DMK.

The judge asked the police to file a report on the action taken in this regard and adjourned the hearing to October 29.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate A Saravanan submitted several falsified and manipulated digital contents, including memes, posts, tweets and AI-generated videos and images have been created and circulated on social media platforms,

Facebook, Instagram and X, targeting the DMK leaders and their family members with an intention of causing reputational damage and creating a false narrative.

He told the court the police have not taken any action despite submitting several representation to remove these falsified contents from the social media.