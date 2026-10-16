Salt production in Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam at record 2.1 lakh tonnes, glut hits price

NAGAPATTINAM: Salt production in Vedaranyam has touched a new high of 2.1 lakh metric tonnes, which is 120% of the annual target of 1.75 lakh tonnes. Though salt producers have achieved a multi-decade-high production owing to prolonged summer, intense heat and weaker rainfall over the season (February to October), the higher output has left them grappling with excess stocks and falling prices.

Salt production in the region came to an end as Northeast monsoon began with rain on Wednesday. Producers said unsold salt stocks in the region currently stand at 1.25 lakh tonnes against approximately 40,000 tonnes at the end of last season. This marks a significant increase from last year, when rain-related disruptions limited production to around 40% of the target.

“The price usually stands at Rs 1,200 per tonne. But, salt is now being sold for Rs 700 a tonne, affecting small-scale producers,” said V Senthil, secretary of the Small-Scale Salt Manufacturers’ Federation. Producers said the cost of producing a tonne of salt is around Rs 600-Rs 750 during the initial stages of production involving setting up the pans.

Salt production for the current season began as usual in January and the dry weather allowed it to continue for a longer period without much interruptions.

P Sundaramoorthy, a small-scale salt producer, said the sharp fall in salt prices has raised concerns among producers “If prices fall further, we may incur losses,” he said.