Tamil Nadu: Dad accused of sexual assault of girl dies during questioning by cops

MADURAI: In a suspected case of suicide, a 40-year-old man collapsed and died at the all-women police station (AWPS) in South Veli Street area on Wednesday while being questioned by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.

According to the police, the girl was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by her relatives on Monday for stomach pain. After examining her, the doctors found out that she was seven months pregnant and informed the police and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Police officers and CWC members conducted an inquiry with the girl but the latter allegedly told them that she did not know who sexually assaulted her, sources said.

Police then informed the girl’s parents about her condition, but they did not turn up. Meanwhile, the town AWPS registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences adn asked the parents to come to the police station.

On Wednesday evening, the girl’s father reached the station, allegedly in an inebriated state, along with his wife, who police said has mental health issues.