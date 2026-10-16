Tamil Nadu government declines info to RTI query on Fact Check Unit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declined to provide details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on the restructuring of its Fact Check Unit (FCU) as the Information Integrity Desk (IID). The RTI applicant, Jeevitha, had sought the exact government order (G.O.) or administrative approval authorising the renaming or restructuring of the FCU as the IID.

The FCU was first formed in 2023 through a G.O. issued by the Tamil Development and Information Department on October 6, 2023, under the then DMK government. The order sanctioned 80 posts for implementing the FCUs across the state, with a one-time non-recurring expenditure of `1.4 crore and a recurring annual expenditure of `3.5 crore.

Jeevitha sought details of the unit’s functions and responsibilities, designation-wise sanctioned strength and salaries, number of personnel currently working, vacancies, and the IAS and IPS officers exercising authority over the unit, along with the orders assigning them their responsibilities.

In its reply dated September 24, 2026, the Tamil Development and Information Department cited Section 7(9) of the RTI Act, 2005, stating that there was no provision under the Act to provide the information in the manner sought by the applicant.