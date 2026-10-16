Tamil Nadu govt orders end to roving squads

CHENNAI: The state commercial taxes department has discontinued its system of roving squads for checking goods-carrying vehicles and introduced flying squads that can intercept vehicles only on the basis of specific intelligence inputs and written authorisation.

In a circular dated October 14, commissioner of commercial taxes S Nagarajan directed that the flying squads that remain stationed at the offices of Joint Commissioners (Intelligence) can move to intercept vehicles only when specific intelligence inputs are recorded in writing in an electronic, time-stamped format, such as e-office.

The move is expected to provide relief to micro, small and medium enterprises, which have raised concerns over inspections during the transportation of goods.

Welcoming the move, TANSTIA president S Vasudevan told TNIE, “This would reduce unnecessary inspections and help MSMEs conduct business with greater confidence.”