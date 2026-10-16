Tamil Nadu launches semiconductor scheme, will top central aid

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday launched the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Ecosystem Scheme, aimed at attracting investments in chip manufacturing and positioning Tamil Nadu as one of India’s leading hubs for advanced electronics manufacturing.

The scheme launched at the secretariat seeks to strengthen the state’s semiconductor ecosystem by offering additional financial incentives over and above the assistance offered by the centre and is tailored to support companies investing in the sector.

The scheme is designed to promote investments across semiconductor manufacturing value chain, including wafer fabrication, raw materials, assembly, testing, packaging and supply.

The scheme will be implemented under two categories. Under the first category, TN will provide additional incentives to projects approved under the centre’s Semicon India Programme 2.0 and the India Semiconductor Mission.