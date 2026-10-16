TN government steps in to curb food inflation; fine rice to be sold at Rs 30/kg

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a series of robust market intervention measures to combat rising prices of essential commodities, including the sale of fine-variety rice at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 30 per kilogram.

The subsidised rice will be made available statewide through Amudham and cooperative stores, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan announced at the Secretariat.

The move comes as retail prices of rice in the open market have surged to Rs 75 to Rs 85 per kg.

According to the Minister, the price spikes have been driven by El Niño-induced agricultural impacts, regional supply shortages, and global economic factors.

To ease the immediate financial burden on households, the government has rolled out a phased distribution framework. In the initial phase, 25,000 metric tonnes of fine-quality raw and parboiled rice will be supplied at Rs 30/kg across 201 cooperative stores and 49 Amudham outlets.

To further stabilise kitchen budgets, the state will also ramp up the supply of tur dal at Rs 130/kg and maintain onions at Rs 35/kg through cooperative networks.

"As first and foremost priority, we are procuring one lakh metric ton of rice - Grade A rice variety. About 25,000 metric tons of Grade A rice variety have been released for immediate distribution through our Amudham Departmental Stores and Co-operative Department Stores across the state. Also, we are planning to supply toor dal next week - from Monday onwards - for all shops at Rs 130 per kilo, and rice for Rs 30 per kg. It will be distributed from today or tomorrow onwards," the minister told reporters.