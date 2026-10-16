‘We The Leaders’ will contest local body polls across Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Former IPS officer K Annamalai on Thursday said the ‘We The Leaders’ movement would contest the upcoming local body elections across the state, stressing that political change should begin at the grassroots level.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics in Coimbatore he criticised the trend of personality-driven politics. “We have launched an initiative to ensure that everyone can become a leader and move towards people-centric leadership,” he said.

While claiming that the movement had secured 21 lakh members, he said, “We are clear that we will participate in local body elections and then in Assembly elections. Change must begin at the grassroots.

It is our responsibility to change the entire state by securing more than six lakh public representative posts through local body elections,” he said. Commenting on the installation of barricades on roads in Coimbatore to be used by the CM during his visits, Annamalai said the TVK leadership need not demonstrate its leader’s popularity by restricting public movement.