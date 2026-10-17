Coimbatore jumbo died due to anthrax, confirms lab report; forest department steps up vigil

COIMBATORE: The forest department on Friday confirmed that the female elephant, which was recently found dead in the Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range, died due to anthrax infection.

Forest staff on routine patrol in the east beat of the Gobanari Reserve Forest found the carcass on Tuesday (October 13) and a veterinary team examined the body, the next day.

Suspecting anthrax, officials in protective gear collected blood samples and sent them for laboratory testing. A 50-metre radius around the carcass was also sealed off to keep scavengers away.

After lab results confirmed anthrax, the carcass was incinerated on Thursday under the supervision of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore), adhering to the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Tamil Nadu Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

Speaking to TNIE, K Manoj, range officer of Periyanaickenpalayam, said, “The animal husbandry department has been informed and has begun vaccinating domestic livestock in the surrounding areas. The department staff are closely monitoring other wildlife in the forest for any signs of anthrax.”