Karti Chidambaram urges DMK to work with INDIA bloc

CHENNAI: Acknowledging that the DMK has differences with the Congress in Tamil Nadu, Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday urged the Dravidian party to work with his party and others in the opposition at the national level under the INDIA bloc.

Addressing media persons at the Chennai international airport, Karti said political parties contesting against each other in state elections could still cooperate at the national level on issues where they share common ground.

“I fully acknowledge that the DMK has some grievances against the Congress. It is natural for political parties to contest separately and have differences at the state level. At the same time, they can come together and cooperate at the national level,” he added.

Asked whether a third front could emerge at the national level ahead of the next general election, the MP said it is too early to speculate.