Long tale of tailbacks again as lakhs leave Chennai for festival celebrations

CHENNAI: With lakhs of people leaving Chennai for the Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami holidays, Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and EVR Periyar Road saw traffic snarls for hours on Friday evening.

On October 15, a total of 2,546 government buses operated from Chennai, carrying 1,01,840 passengers, including 9,636 who had booked tickets in advance. The state transport department plans to operate 14,963 buses from Chennai between October 15 and 18 to accommodate the festive rush. These include 8,764 regular services and 6,199 special buses.

A transport department official said the number of buses operated and passengers travelling on Friday night would exceed Thursday’s figures.

To ease congestion at major bus terminals, special services are being operated from five locations: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, a temporary terminus near the CMDA climate park at Kilambakkam, another temporary terminus at Maraimalai Nagar, the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu and the Madhavaram bus terminus.

Monitoring teams have been deployed at the terminals to ensure smooth operations and timely departures. Round-the-clock connecting services are operating between Kilambakkam and Maraimalai Nagar, as well as between Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and other parts of Chennai. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has also operated free shuttle services between Kilambakkam and Maraimalai Nagar.