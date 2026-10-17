Long tale of tailbacks again as lakhs leave Chennai for festival celebrations

CHENNAI: With lakhs of people leaving Chennai for the Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami holidays, Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and EVR Periyar Road saw traffic snarls for hours on Friday evening.
On October 15, a total of 2,546 government buses operated from Chennai, carrying 1,01,840 passengers, including 9,636 who had booked tickets in advance. The state transport department plans to operate 14,963 buses from Chennai between October 15 and 18 to accommodate the festive rush. These include 8,764 regular services and 6,199 special buses.
A transport department official said the number of buses operated and passengers travelling on Friday night would exceed Thursday’s figures.
To ease congestion at major bus terminals, special services are being operated from five locations: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam, a temporary terminus near the CMDA climate park at Kilambakkam, another temporary terminus at Maraimalai Nagar, the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Terminus at Koyambedu and the Madhavaram bus terminus.
Monitoring teams have been deployed at the terminals to ensure smooth operations and timely departures. Round-the-clock connecting services are operating between Kilambakkam and Maraimalai Nagar, as well as between Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and other parts of Chennai. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has also operated free shuttle services between Kilambakkam and Maraimalai Nagar.
On Thursday, residents of Maraimalai Nagar staged a protest against the decision to use a playground as a temporary bus stand and urged Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban to revoke the decision. The minister clarified the arrangement was temporary and the playground would be vacated after the Pooja holidays.
The department has established a 24-hour control room at Kilambakkam. The passengers can register complaints by calling 94450 14436 or the toll-free number 149.
Meanwhile, transport officials intensified inspections of omni buses to curb excess fares. Between the mornings of October 15 and 16, the officials inspected 1,222 buses and issued inspection reports and e-challans to 207 for violations. Compounding fees totalling `4.18 lakh were imposed, of which `68,500 was collected. Four buses were detained for overcharging and other violations.
The department plans to operate 9,191 buses from various parts of the state to Chennai on October 20 and 21 for the return journey after the holidays.
Traffic police make spl arrangements for rush
Chennai: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have made special arrangements to manage the holiday rush, as many people are expected to travel to their hometowns on Saraswathi and Ayudha Pooja on October 19 and 20, respectively.
Helpdesks have been set up at five locations — Madhavaram Bus Terminus, outside the Election Commission office in Koyambedu, CMBT entrance, Koyambedu Omni Bus Stand, and Porur Toll Plaza.
A deputy commissioner, four assistant commissioners, nine inspectors, 39 sub-inspectors, 86 traffic personnel and 100 armed reserve personnel will be deployed to regulate traffic. Around 1,800 omni buses will be operate through Koyambedu on October 16 and 17.