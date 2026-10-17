Lottery firm gave Rs 260 crore to DMK and AIADMK

CHENNAI: A Kolkata-based lottery firm donated `260 crore to the DMK and the AIADMK in 2025-26, more than double its contributions to the parties the previous financial year, according to the disclosures submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The firm accounted for nearly 74% of the combined contributions of `352.55 crore reported by the two parties in 2025-26, highlighting the extent to which their political funding was concentrated in the hands of a single donor.

Tiger Associates’ combined donations to the two parties rose from `110 crore in 2024-25 to `260 crore in 2025-26.

Of the `260 crore Tiger Associates donated in 2025-26, `135 crore went to the AIADMK in six transfers and `125 crore to the DMK in 14 instalments.

Tiger Associates’ donation to the AIADMK made up 83.7% of the total contributions of `161.36 crore reported in 2025-26. Its `125-crore contribution accounted for 65.4% of the DMK’s reported total contributions of `191.19 crore.