Nagai TVK functionary among four held for smuggling meth ‘worth crores’

NAGAPATTINAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday detained four persons, including a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district, for their alleged involvement in smuggling methamphetamine.

The accused were identified as N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK’s Nagapattinam district executive committee member; his friend J Sugan alias Suganthan (27) who runs a lodge in Velankanni on a lease; his brother J Parthiban (29), and D Sathish (30).

Acting on a tip-off that methamphetamine was being smuggled to Sri Lanka from Nagapattinam, a team of DRI officials from Tiruchy zone arrived at Sugan’s house around 7 am on Friday, purportedly seized 100 kg of the narcotic and questioned Sugan, Parthiban and Sathish who were present there. The interrogation revealed that the three were allegedly involved in drug smuggling and Boopalan was the mastermind.

Subsequently, a team of DRI officials went to Boopalan’s house and detained him. All the four men were taken to the DRI office for interrogation.

Meanwhile, TVK expelled Boopalan from the party for bringing disrepute to the party.

Though the DRI is yet to officially state the quantity of the narcotic substance seized, a TVK statement claimed that a large quantity of high-grade narcotic substances worth several crores of rupees was seized from Boopalan’s residence.