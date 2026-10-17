Northeast monsoon: Orange alert for 6 Tamil Nadu districts on Saturday

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Ranipet districts on Saturday. Heavy rain is also on the cards for 25 other Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, on Saturday.

According to IMD’s bulletin, isolated heavy rain is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur.

Meanwhile, in Tiruppur, a woman, P Mariyal (53) of Reddiyapalayam, died after a branch from a roadside tamarind tree fell on her in Kangeyam. The incident occurred around 8.45 pm after Kangeyam received heavy rain on Thursday. Mariyal had gone to a grocery store when the branch fell on her head and died on the spot.

The rainfall was highest in Kanniyakumari, with Adayamadai recording 18 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Pollachi and PWD Makkinampatti in Coimbatore and Periyakulam in Theni received 15 cm rain each. Erode also recorded around 150 mm of rain. Rainfall was scattered across Chennai and had picked up in parts of the city as the day progressed.

The Meenambakkam observatory recorded 7.6 mm of rain by 5.30 pm, while parts of Chennai received moderate rain. Waterlogging disrupted traffic in some stretches in the city and outskirts, including GST Road, Maduravoyal, Poonamallee and Porur toll plaza.In Kancheepuram, Uthiramerur recorded the highest rainfall of 13.4 cm. The district’s total rainfall till 6 pm was 22.18 cm.