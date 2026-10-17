Tamil Nadu: EPS calls TVK govt anti-people, vows to restore AIADMK rule

CHENNAI: Accusing the TVK-led government of undermining democratic values, failing to maintain law and order and neglecting the interests of the poor, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday called upon party workers to unite and defeat the “anti-people” ruling dispensation through democratic means and restore the party to power in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued on the eve of the party’s 55th foundation day, Palaniswami said, “I call upon you (cadre) to take to the field united and resolve to confront and defeat, through democratic means, the new political challenges before us, anti-democratic forces and the anti-people government.”

Meanwhile, addressing media persons at the Tiruchy airport, the former CM accused the government of failing to plan the release of River Cauvery water from the Mettur dam. “Samba cultivation requires water until January.

But the government is stopping the release after 45 days. Transplantation could not be completed in several areas and water has not reached the tail-end regions,” he said. He also accused the CM of failing to raise TN’s Cauvery water demand with the prime minister during his recent visit to the state.

Velumani WANTS OPS, SASIKALA BACK IN AIADMK

Coimbatore: MLA S P Velumani on Friday urged all leaders, including O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala who were ousted from the AIADMK, to come together and strengthen the party. Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, Velumani said the AIADMK’s overall position remains strong. “Losing the two recent bypolls is a big disappointment. Only a few months ago did we win in Dharapuram and Madurantakam. I worked thoroughly in Dharapuram, yet the number of votes dropped.”

(With inputs from Tiruchy)