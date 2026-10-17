TN delinks incentives for chips from centre’s nod

CHENNAI: The state government has delinked its semiconductor incentives from the centre’s approval, offering chipmakers a fixed set of state subsidies they can negotiate against even if their projects are not selected under the union government’s `1,27,500 crore Semicon 2.0 programme, under the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Ecosystem Scheme.

Notified on October 6 and launched on October 15 by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the scheme allows the state to support projects that do not receive central assistance. Under the earlier policy, the capital subsidy for semiconductor manufacturing was linked to the assistance provided by the centre, according to the G.O. accessed by TNIE.

The scheme has two tracks. The first provides additional state incentives to projects approved by the centre. The investment promotion subsidy ranges from 15% to 25% of eligible capital expenditure approved by the centre, depending on the project category. Projects involving 300-mm silicon semiconductor wafer fabrication and advanced packaging are eligible for 25% state support, while legacy packaging projects receive 20%.