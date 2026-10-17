TN increases wages for weavers engaged in free dhoti, saree production

ERODE: The state government has increased wages for weavers engaged in the production of free dhotis and sarees, which are to be distributed to PDS cardholders for the Pongal festival. In particular, the government has announced a wage increase for powerloom weavers, setting the rate at 13 paise per pick from 12.5 paise for sarees and 14 paise per pick from 11 paise for dhotis.

According to sources, the state plans to provide free dhotis and sarees to 2.25 crore PDS cardholders during the upcoming Pongal festival. For this, the government has issued orders for the production of 1.74 crore dhotis and 1.53 crore sarees using power looms, as well as about 4 lakh dhotis and 24 lakh sarees using pedal looms and handlooms.

The government has allocated Rs 300 crore as an advance for this production.

In this environment, citing increases in power tariffs, building rents, labour wages, and the cost of loom spare parts, weavers and powerloom associations in Erode had been consistently requesting the government to raise the weaving charges for free dhotis and sarees.

Against this backdrop, the government has now announced an increase in the wages for the production of free dhotis and sarees.

R Lilly, Secretary of TN Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, in a GO dated Thursday, said, "For products manufactured on power looms, the wages are calculated at 14 paise per pick (68 picks per inch) for dhotis and 13 paise per pick (64 picks per inch) for sarees. The weaving wage for a full dhoti has been fixed at Rs 19.04, and for a saree at Rs 45.76."