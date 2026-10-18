99 per cent of Rs 13.3 cr donated to TVK made by two ministers

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK has declared receiving contributions totalling Rs 13.3 crore from four donors during the financial year 2025-26, according to a report filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Of the total amount received, two ministers – Aadhav Arjuna and R V Ranjithkumar – together accounted for a donation of Rs 13.2 crore (99.25%).

The TVK filed the disclosure as an unrecognised political party. After the Assembly election, the ECI declared the TVK a recognised political party in TN.

While Aadhav contributed Rs 8.2 crore through the RTGS mode, Ranjithkumar donated Rs 5 crore – also through RTGS. Significantly, Ranjithkumar had declared Rs 18.28 crore in assets in his affidavit for the 2026 Assembly election. As per the report filed with the ECI, he donated 27.35% of his net worth to the party.

The report lists two other contributions of Rs 5 lakh each. Snow Sho, based in Lions Town, Thoothukudi, contributed Rs 5 lakh through demand draft, while Snow Exports & Imports, which has the same address, contributed another Rs 5 lakh – also through DD.

The filing pertains specifically to contributions exceeding Rs 20,000 received during 2025-26.

TVK treasurer P Venkataramanan verified the information on behalf of the party.

Meanwhile, TMC (M) president G K Vasan declared that his party did not receive any contributions during 2025-26. PT president K Krishnasamy disclosed that the party received Rs 18.93 lakh in donations. Of this, Krishnasamy himself contributed Rs 5.90 lakh. MDMK general secretary Vaiko disclosed Rs 1.74 crore in total contributions to the party.