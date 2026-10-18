A year on, complaints galore at Tiruchy’s Panjappur bus terminus

TIRUCHY: A year after its opening, the Panjappur integrated bus terminus is drawing criticism from passengers for poor maintenance of facilities that were hailed as world class.

Built at a cost of Rs 246.1 crore, and inaugurated in July 2025, the terminus handles several hundred bus operating to various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. City buses operate from the first floor, while long-distance buses operate from the fully air-conditioned ground floor.

Passengers who hailed the facilities and swanky interiors now complain that most of it are falling into disuse due to poor maintenance. Among the list of complaints are non-functional air-conditioning, faulty digital display boards and broken escalators.

J Lakshmi (35) , who travels to Madurai frequently, said the air-conditioning system on the ground floor has been functioning in an erratic manner over the last few months, and passengers had to sweat it out in hot and humid conditions.

K Anand (64), a passenger, said a few escalators do not function, putting senior citizens and families travelling with children to hardship. He added that the digital display boards giving details of bus routes and bays also do not function properly. "Those unfamiliar with the terminus find it difficult to locate the correct bus bays, " he said.

Another passenger M Saravanan (42) from Madurai, said, "Faulty display boards and non-working escalators cause difficulties for passengers. We have to ask shopkeepers for directions."