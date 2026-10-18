Avoid appointing EOs sans temple custom knowledge as fit person, Madras HC tells HR&CE

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over temples losing their identity when the executive officers (EO), without a thorough knowledge of their customs and rituals, are appointed the fit person, the Madras High Court recently directed the HR&CE department to avoid making such appointments.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by R Tamilarasu of Kottiyal in Ariyalur, challenging the HR&CE department’s July 10, 2026, order to appoint the EO as the fit person to manage the affairs of the Mariamman temple instead of the trustees.

The judge noted that the court had made it clear, in several cases, that appointment of EOs as fit person is not proper because the office of fit person is not mere formality. The fit person rather steps into the shoes of the trustee or dharma karta of the temple.

Stating that the fit person may not be well acquainted with the customs and usages of a temple, the judge said when such a person does not conduct the religious affairs in the traditional manner, the customs gradually disappear over a period of time. “This, ultimately, results in the temple losing the identity,” he remarked.