Body of missing nurse found in decomposed state near Perundurai in TN

ERODE\TIRUPPUR: District police are on the lookout for the culprits in the murder of a 26-year-old nurse, who went missing on October 14, in Vijayamangalam, Erode district. Her body was found in a decomposed state on Saturday. The victim was identified as R Uthra (26) of Vijayamangalam in Erode district.

Police sources said, Uthra worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Palla Goundanpalayam, Tiruppur district. On October 14, Uthra, who left for work as usual, did not return home. Following this, her husband Ranjithkumar searched for her in several places and subsequently filed a complaint at the Uthukuli Police Station. Based on his complaint, police registered a missing person case and launched a search for her.

On Saturday, Perundurai police received information that the decomposed body of a woman had been found near a bush in the Pon Nagar area, along the Vijayamangalam–Perundurai Road. They rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Subsequently, the woman's body was recovered and sent to the Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

“We have confirmed that the body is Uthra's. We suspect that she may have been murdered. Only the autopsy report will reveal whether she was sexually assaulted and murdered. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” a police officer said.

Perundurai police have registered a case. Further probe is under way.