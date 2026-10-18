‘Breaking Bad Party’: DMK chief Stalin’s swipe at TVK

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday called the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) a “Breaking Bad Party” following the arrest of a party functionary in a drug-related case in Nagapattinam district.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Stalin, in a post on X, said that while the TVK leader had talked about eradicating drugs, a functionary of his own party was allegedly involved in concealing narcotic substances weighing nearly 135 kg as per preliminary investigations. Stalin questioned whether the TVK leadership was preaching against drugs while allowing a narcotics network to operate within the party. He urged the authorities to identify and arrest others linked to the case and investigate the entire network.

Stalin asked how many such figures were present in the TVK’s ranks across districts. He also took a swipe at the party over the use of tahsildars to identify Communists. Stalin said the TVK, which he claimed had earned the tag of a “Bad Party” within five months of coming to power, had now been “promoted” to a “Breaking Bad Party”, referring to the popular crime drama series.

Meanwhile, four men, including the TVK functionary expelled after the incident, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the seizure of over 100 kg of meth suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, said sources. The accused are N Boobalan (42), a lawyer from Chinthamani and TVK district executive panel member, and associates J Suganathan (27), a lodge operator from Velankanni; his brother J Parthiban (29); and D Sathish (30).