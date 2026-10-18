Chennai hit by cloudburst-like rain, 1st 300 mm event of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: North Chennai bore the brunt of an intense spell of rain on Saturday, with several neighbourhoods receiving over 150 mm in a few hours and two rainfall stations crossing the 300 mm mark since the onset of the northeast monsoon (NEM), the first such instance in Tamil Nadu this season.

Hourly rainfall data from the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre and TN Disaster Risk Reduction Agency showed that Zonal Office 1 at Kathivakkam recorded the highest cumulative rainfall of 310.2 mm by midnight, with half of the total rainfall occurring within a one-hour period between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Similarly, Parrys station also crossed 300.9 mm, followed by Sathangadu (234.4 mm). Thiruvottiyur recorded 198.6 mm, while Ennore and Kargil Nagar received 192.4 mm and 180 mm, respectively.

The rainfall intensified after 9 pm. A total of 26 weather stations, of which 20 are in Chennai, recorded over 100 mm. Chennai typically witnesses such rains towards the end of November and in December. The extreme rainfall is attributed to nearly stationary upper-air circulation over Chennai and intense thunderstorm activity. Several areas have reported waterlogging. According to the corporation, seven water-stagnation complaints were reported on Saturday, and most of them were cleared.