Convict prisoners made to work at DIG’s residence, says CB-CID report

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has found that convict prisoners were deployed to carry out domestic work at the residence of the deputy inspector general of Prisons, in violation of the prison rules.

Meanwhile, the agency’s investigation found insufficient evidence to substantiate the torture allegations raised by convict prisoner S Sivakumar against officials of Vellore Central Prison.

In its final report submitted to the Judicial Magistrate III court in Vellore on March 10, 2026, the CB-CID recommended departmental action against prison officials and warders for deploying prisoners for cooking, cleaning, laundry and gardening at the residence of DIG of Prisons R Rajalakshmi, in violation of TN Prison Manual rules.

The report concluded there is insufficient evidence to substantiate the torture allegations. Sivakumar’s statements and those of other prisoners contained material contradictions regarding the alleged assault, while medical examinations, including assessments by two medical boards, did not establish injuries consistent with the alleged torture.

The report also noted Sivakumar had not complained of assault or ill-treatment to prison doctors during the relevant period.

The case was based on a writ petition filed by Sivakumar’s mother, S Kalavathi, before the Madras High Court, alleging prison officials had subjected her son to physical and mental torture. Following an inquiry by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore, the High Court ordered the registration of a criminal case and a CB-CID investigation.

The investigating team examined 64 witnesses and scrutinised 93 documents, including medical records, prison registers and video footage. The report also found the reasons for Sivakumar’s transfer between prison blocks had not been recorded as required under prison rules.

The CB-CID concluded statements from co-prisoners and video footage corroborated Sivakumar’s involvement in the theft of Rs 4.25 lakh in cash and valuables from the DIG’s residence.