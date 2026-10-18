Five prisoners convicted in '98 Kovai bomb blast case granted 60-day parole

COIMBATORE: Five convicts lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison for the 1998 Coimbatore serial bombings, were granted 60-day parole by the prison department. These five are among the 22 life convicts imprisoned for over 30 years in connection with the case.

The five convicts are Mohammed Ansari (58), Mohammed Ali (52), Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan (46), Mohammed Ajam and Nawab Khan. They were affiliated with the banned fundamental organization Al-Umma and a few of them were relatives of the Al-Umma leader and a prime accused of the case S A Basha, said sources.

The Coimbatore serial bomb blasts occurred on February 14, 1998, when a series of explosions struck several locations in the city. The blasts took place ahead of a scheduled election campaign meeting by senior BJP leader L K Advani and claimed several lives, besides leaving several others injured.

The blasts remain one of the most significant terror attacks in Tamil Nadu's history. Investigations into the case led to the arrest and prosecution of several people, with a number of them subsequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The parole has been granted to the five prisoners for a period of 60 days from Saturday for personal reasons. Recently one of the convicts' mother passed away. They were already given the parole earlier this year and later it was revoked during the Assembly election. Following their petition, the government has now granted parole again," said a senior official from the prison department.