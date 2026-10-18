Four including TVK functionary remanded in 137 kg methamphetamine seizure case

NAGAPATTINAM: Four men, including a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary who was expelled from the party following the incident, were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday evening in connection with the seizure of 137 kg (gross) of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth over Rs 100 crore in Nagapattinam district.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized the contraband, suspected to have been intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka through a mid-sea transfer, during an operation conducted on October 16 and 17.

The accused were N. Boobalan (42), a lawyer from Chinthamani and a member of the TVK's district executive committee who was expelled after the incident; J. Suganathan (27), a lodge operator from Velankanni who hails from Prathaparamaapuram; D. Sathish (30); and G. Manikandan.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, acting on specific intelligence about a consignment of narcotics transported to a coastal location in Nagapattinam district for storage and onward smuggling to Sri Lanka, DRI officials conducted surveillance and searches on October 16 and 17.