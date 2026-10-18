Minister Sengottaiyan junks claims, says no discussion held on cabinet reshuffle

ERODE: No discussion has taken place regarding a cabinet reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, said K A Sengottaiyan, minister for revenue and disaster management, in Gobichettipalayam, Erode district, on Saturday.

While addressing reporters, Sengottaiyan said, “The CM is continuously working for the welfare of the people and ensuring the state’s progress. Based on principles, the CM participated in an event with Rahul Gandhi and subsequently joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in inaugurating projects, laying foundation and launching various initiatives in the interest of TN.”

Asked about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Sengottaiyan said no such discussion has taken place so far.

Responding to a question about a petition submitted by AIADMK leader ‘Agri’ Krishnamurthy to the governor alleging horse-trading, Sengottaiyan said, “I did not specifically mention that 15 MLAs from another party would join. Therefore, political leaders should make clear statements when expressing their views. Two people from the DMK have now joined the party. Can that be called horse-trading?”

Meanwhile, Minister for Handlooms M Vijay Balaji told media persons in Erode, “The AIADMK had earlier been led by leaders such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, when the cadre did not leave the party. Now they are leaving the party in frustration over not accepting the Palaniswami leadership.”