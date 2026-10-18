Police ready to tackle monsoon emergencies: TN DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police are prepared to respond to emergencies during the monsoon, with the Disaster Response Force equipped with the necessary equipment, DGP Dr Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a welfare programme organised under the Kaaval Kudumbam scheme at the Avadi Police Commissionerate, Aggarwal said, “We have held meetings with other departments to ensure coordination during disasters and will take the necessary steps.”

As part of the initiative, Dr Vanitha Aggarwal, president of the scheme, inaugurated a daycare centre at the Avadi S M Nagar Police Quarters.

Aggarwal also inaugurated a special medical camp organised in association with Apollo Hospitals at the S M Nagar Police Convention Centre. Around 500 police personnel and their family members benefited from the camp, which offered general health check-ups, cardiac, pulmonary and vascular screenings, and eye examinations.

Avadi Police Commissioner Senthilkumar and other senior police officers attended the event.