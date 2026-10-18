Rein in price rise of essential food items: CPI to centre, TN

CHENNAI: The CPI has urged the union and state governments to take urgent steps to control the “rising” prices of rice, pulses and sugar, which it said have placed a heavy burden on the poor and middle-class families.

In a release on Saturday, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the prices of essential food items had risen sharply across the country, particularly in southern states, including Tamil Nadu. The price of some rice varieties, including ponni, had increased by up to 50%, with certain premium varieties selling at Rs 90 per kg, he added.

Further, sugar, which was sold at Rs 48/kg about two months ago, is now priced as high as Rs 70/kg. The diversion of sugarcane for ethanol production and the union government’s policy of blending 20% ethanol with petrol had contributed to the rise in sugar prices, the CPI leader alleged.

The party also cited crop losses in Karnataka, damage to kuruvai cultivation in TN, hoarding and online trading as reasons for the increase in rice prices. Veerapandian hence urged both governments to sell essential food items at lower prices through ration shops. He also called on the Tamil Nadu government to provide rice, pulses and sugar free of cost to poor families.