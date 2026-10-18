Sale of fine rice at Rs 30/kg in co-op outlets across TN goes live

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataramanan and Minister for Co-operation V Gandhiraj on Saturday launched the sale of a fine variety of rice at a subsidised price of Rs 30 per kg through Amudham and cooperative stores across the state.

The ministers launched the sale at the Kamadhenu cooperative store in RA Puram, and simultaneously, it commenced in 30 places in the city. It will be introduced in phases in other districts from tomorrow.

With the aim of curbing the rise in the price of fine-quality rice, the state government has, in the first phase, made arrangements to sell 25,000 metric tonnes of rice across Tamil Nadu at Rs 30 per kg, through 201 cooperative stores and 49 Amudham stores.

Depending on public demand, each person will be allowed to purchase a maximum of five kilograms of rice. Through the initiative, the state government aims to ensure that fine-quality rice is available to the public at an affordable price and to mitigate the impact of rising rice prices, an official release stated.