Seven used syringes found on Race Course ground in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai city police have launched a probe after a few used syringes were found dumped in a washroom at the Race Course sports ground. Sports department officials lodged a complaint with the police, who are probing whether the syringes were used for administering any substance.

Officials said seven used syringes were found in athlete washrooms inside the race course sports stadium on Saturday. SDAT officials filed a complaint with Tallakulam police.

Cops have collected the syringes to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and are taking steps to send the syringes to an authorised laboratory for analysis. However, it is yet to be established whether the syringes were used for performance-enhancing drugs, narcotic substances or legitimate medical purposes.

The Race Course ground hosts state-level athletics meets and is regularly used by athletes, coaches and members of the public for training. The discovery has raised concerns over hygiene and the safe disposal of potentially contaminated needles at the public facility. Accidental contact with used syringes can pose a health risk, particularly if the needles are contaminated with infected blood.