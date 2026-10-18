SIT probes money & gold trail in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases against Gem Granites owner R Veeramani has traced gold purchases and suspected financial transactions between the businessman and an alleged mediator.

The development comes as Veeramani’s two-day police custody ended on Saturday. “We have found indications of a money trail and are investigating it,” a police official told TNIE. Investigators traced the purchase of gold bars from a city-based jeweller, sources said.

The probe has also found Veeramani sold a parcel of land, with the proceeds allegedly spent on gold purchases and fund transfers. The police have registered seven Pocso cases and a case of abetment of suicide against Veeramani and others.

Veeramani was arrested on August 29 along with his associates Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Subsequently, his drivers and a former employee were also arrested in connection with the probe.